2/28/2017
'Godzilla' Sequel Adds Vera Farmiga As Millie Bobby Brown's Mom
Here's one thing we know for sure about Godzilla: King of the Monsters; Millie Bobby Brown is going to have parents we'll all be jealous of. After Kyle Chandler joined the Godzilla sequel as Brown's father just days ago, today brings word that Vera Farmiga is set to play her mom.
Farmiga, who is currently in the final season of Bates Motel, joins the follow-up to Gareth Edwards' $529M-grossing hit. Krampus director Michael Dougherty is at the helm for this one, with the only returning character likely to be Ken Watanabe's Ishiro Serizawa. So far there aren't any plot details, although we've heard talk of multiple Godzilla foes popping up, such as King Ghidora, Rodan, and Mothra. Legendary's been making that promise since Comic-Con a few years ago.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens March 22nd 2019 and will lead in to a Godzilla vs. King Kong crossover flick the following year. [Variety]