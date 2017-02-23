2/23/2017
Giveaway: Enter To Win ROE Passes For 'A United Kingdom'
SYNOPSIS: A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940’s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.
A United Kingdom is in theaters now.