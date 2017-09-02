'Girls Trip' Red Band Trailer Brings The Party To The Big Easy

Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish go partying in New Orleans and get into all sorts of trouble. The jokes practically write themselves. There will be drinks, one friend who seriously needs to get laid, and plenty of guys who will be willing to help her out with that. While every ounce oflooks formulaic as Hell, the only thing you really need to know is that it's produced by Will Packer, and he has rarely whiffed on a comedy geared towards black audiences. Just ask Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, they'll tell ya.Here's the synopsis for, as if you need it. Note how it even mentions Packer's production company by name when most people could care less who the producer is. Dude has clout:Directed by Malcolm D. Lee with Larenz Tate and Mike Colter co-starring,opens July 21st.