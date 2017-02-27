2/27/2017
'Ghost In The Shell' Motion Posters Reveal Section 9
After one of the most diverse Oscars in history, hopefully nobody will get upset when Scarlett Johansson is nominated next year for playing an Asian cyborg in Ghost in the Shell. Yeah? Good. Because the live-action remake of the classic manga and anime is coming out in a few weeks and it looks great, so let's stuff any controversy, shall we?
A batch of new motion posters have dropped featuring most of the cast, but no Juliette Binoche whose role as Dr. Oulet must not have been cool enough. You still get Johansson, Pilou Asbaek, Beat Takeshi Kitano, and more. Here's the synopsis in case you know nothing of the original:
In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, “The Ghost in the Shell.”
Ghost in the Shell opens March 31st.