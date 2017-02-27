'Ghost In The Shell' Motion Posters Reveal Section 9

After one of the most diverse Oscars in history, hopefully nobody will get upset when Scarlett Johansson is nominated next year for playing an Asian cyborg inYeah? Good. Because the live-action remake of the classic manga and anime is coming out in a few weeks and it looks great, so let's stuff any controversy, shall we?A batch of new motion posters have dropped featuring most of the cast, but no Juliette Binoche whose role as Dr. Oulet must not have been cool enough. You still get Johansson, Pilou Asbaek, Beat Takeshi Kitano, and more. Here's the synopsis in case you know nothing of the original:opens March 31st.