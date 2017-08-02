Get Post-Racial In First Teaser For Netflix's 'Dear White People' Series









Dear White People hits Netflix on April 28th.



Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, Nia Long, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson will star in the 10-episode series set in a prestigious, predominantly white Ivy League school where racial tensions are high and individuality is frowned upon. This looks almost exactly like the trailers for the movie, which is a very good thing.

Considering the ugly racial waters we're treading in the Trump era, could there be a better time for more? Justin Simien's timely race comedy isn't getting a sequel, but instead will be hitting Netflix as a TV series with a mostly new cast. Sounds about right, and maybe getting a taste of its biting racial satire on a regular basis is just what we all need.