Get Hyped For Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' Production Teaser!

There's always a current of excitement anytime Marvel goes into production on a new film, but it's different with the Avengers movies. I think some of the excited awe still remains from, when we first saw all of these amazing characters together in one place. Even thoughwas disappointing, anytime there is a new crossover like this it can give you chills. And I think there is going to be a buzz like never seen before thanks to this awesome production teaser forand all of the promise it holds.First things first; yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed to appear. We already knew it, but it's like official official now, coming straight from the mouth of Marvel prez Kevin Feige. Plus you get to see Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt all hanging out on set, because Spider-Man will be part of this jam, too. There's some brief new footage of Benicio Del Toro as the Collector, and some seriously cool concept art like the above image of Rocket and Thor fighting side-by-side. Guh!That's all just part of it, too. Feige adds...Downey's comment that they'll be shooting for a year suggests both movies, this one and the untitled fourth 'Avengers' movie, will be filmed back-to-back.What a treat going into the weekend. Check out the teaser below plus Downey's set video where he visits with some familiar faces.opens May 4th 2018.