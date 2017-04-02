2/04/2017
Gerard Butler Saddles Up For 'Snow Ponies', John Lithgow Joins 'Pitch Perfect 3'
Gerard Butler is signing up for another action flick, Snow Ponies, featuring a Black List script from actor Pat Healy (The Innkeepers). Making his feature directorial debut will be Darrin Prescott, famed second unit director on Captain America: Civil War, John Wick, Drive, and more. The story begins when "a crew of seven hardened men travel across a vicious landscape to deliver a mysterious package. Met by murderous bandits and brutal obstacles at every turn, they are forced to choose between survival and honor, loyalty and deceit, all the while wondering what secrets their precious cargo may contain.
While I think there is some comic potential in John Lithgow playing a member of an all-girl a capella group, he's not actually joining Pitch Perfect 3 as one of the Barden Bellas. Lithgow, who recently won a SAG Award for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown, joins Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruby Rose, and more in the musical comedy directed by Trish Sie. Pitch Perfect 3 opens December 22nd. [Variety]