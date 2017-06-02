2/06/2017
Gal Gadot To The Rescue In New 'Wonder Woman' International TV Spot
A big surprise yesterday, other than that damn comeback from the Patriots (Seriously, Falcons! Defense is a thing!), was Warner Bros. not shelling out the cash for a big Super Bowl spot for Wonder Woman. We got to see the Amazonian goddess, played by Gal Gadot, in a new Justice League image, but nothing where she gets to be a solo act. Perhaps they don't feel it was necessary to go all in at this stage, preferring instead to drop this international TV spot somewhat under the radar.
Directed by Patty Jenkins, who hopefully will find a way to set her film apart from everything Zack Snyder has done previously, the WWI-set flick has Wonder Woman encountering humanity for the first time. What she learns is that some of them are really cute, like Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and many of them treat war like it's one giant game. Here's the synopsis:
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers… and her true destiny.
Also starring Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Lucy Davis, David Thewlis, and Danny Huston, Wonder Woman opens June 2nd.