From Vampires To Mutants: Stephen Moyer Joins Fox's X-Men Pilot

Unlike, which doesn't seem to have any connection to Fox's X-Men universe, Matt Nix's untitled drama pilot already has established mutant characters in it. Will Stephen Moyer be playing one of them now that he's part of the cast? Sadly no, as his only super power will be that of a mutant's daddy.Thestar has joined the cast as Reed, “an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA’s office with his responsibilities to his family.” And those responsibilities will include taking care of two kids who display mutant powers, forcing them to go on the run from a hostile government and hooking up with an underground resistance. Jamie Chung is set to play popular Marvel character, Blink, while Blair Redford is Sam, leader of the resistance.Moyer has a pretty deep relationship with Fox already. Remember he led FX'sbefore it was swiftly canceled. He will also appear in the anticipated event series,