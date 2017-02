Fox Was Initially Nervous 'Logan' Would Be Too Intense For Audiences

It's not surprising that most blockbuster movies fall into the PG-13 category. This may come as a shock but producers get nervous when throwing around hundreds of millions of dollars, and when the potential return is in the billions. The results can't really be argued with, either. Look at Marvel, which has kept its content inoffensive and mostly family-friendly. We've grown so accustomed to it that any variation from the formula, like 20th Century Fox's R-Rated, appeals to everyone because it's not the same old thing.But even with that level of success, Fox executives were concerned the harder edge and adult-skewing material being pushed bywould be too much. Fox chairman Stacy Snider had this to say about it a recent Q&A...Fox deserves credit for going this route, especially after the critical and commercial failure of. The easy answer would have been to stick to the routine, even though the routine just bombed.opens on March 3rd and we'll see if the payoff was worth it. [ Variety