2/13/2017
First Trailer For Ana Lily Amirpour's 'The Bad Batch' Introduces Her Cannibal Dystopia
For Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night opened a lot of doors. The austere, unpredictable vampire film earned her a ton of fans, and rather than taking on something more mainstream with her follow-up, The Bad Batch, she's sticking firmly in her wheelhouse, only with some bigger names joining in on the cannibal fun.
We've seen images and even some clips from The Bad Batch but today comes the first official trailer, featuring stars Jason Momoa, Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, and Keanu Reeves, who looks like the mayor of Cannibal City or something. What a weird, wild trailer this is, and my first thought was that fans of Nicolas Winding Refn are going to dig this, too. Here's the synopsis:
The highly anticipated follow-up to Amirpour’s acclaimed directorial debut, A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT, THE BAD BATCH follows Arlen (Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch’ she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.
The Bad Batch opens June 23rd and co-stars Jim Carrey, Diego Luna, and Yolanda Ross.