First Teaser For Bong Joon-ho's 'Okja' Reveals The Mysterious Creature

Bong Joon-ho, the acclaimed South Korean director behind monster movie, mystery drama, and the futuristic, is heading to Netflix for his next film. Titled, its arrival on the streaming service practically guarantees a bigger U.S. audience than Joon-ho has ever received, and based on the new trailer they are in for quite a treat.Starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, and Ahn Seo-hyun, the film centers on a little girl who stops at nothing to prevent a powerful, multinational corporation from kidnapping her best friend, a massive animal named Okja. So in premise it sounds very Amblin-esque, almost like, and I think you can see some of that influence in the new trailer. Filtered through Joon-ho's perspective that should be very interesting to see play out.However I must admit it's a little disappointingwon't be on the big screen. Netflix will debut it on June 28th.