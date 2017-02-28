First Teaser For Bong Joon-ho's 'Okja' Reveals The Mysterious Creature

Bong Joon-ho, the acclaimed South Korean director behind monster movie The Host, mystery drama Mother, and the futuristic Snowpiercer, is heading to Netflix for his next film. Titled Okja, its arrival on the streaming service practically guarantees a bigger U.S. audience than Joon-ho has ever received, and based on the new trailer they are in for quite a treat.
Starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, and Ahn Seo-hyun, the film centers on a little girl who stops at nothing to prevent a powerful, multinational corporation from kidnapping her best friend, a massive animal named Okja. So in premise it sounds very Amblin-esque, almost like E.T., and I think you can see some of that influence in the new trailer. Filtered through Joon-ho's perspective that should be very interesting to see play out.
However I must admit it's a little disappointing Okja won't be on the big screen. Netflix will debut it on June 28th.