First Looks At Florence Pugh As WWE's Paige In 'Fighting With My Family'

pic.twitter.com/QU9CNfRo9d So bizarre hearing this song play again at a WWE event as the actress playing AJ Lee comes out to the ring to film #FightingWithMyFamily February 21, 2017

Something weird happened on Monday during the taping of WWE Monday Night Raw. WWE superstar Paige's music hit...but Paige has been injured and suspended for God knows how long at this point. So was she about to make a surprise return and shake up the Women's Division? Well...not quite. It was actually actress Florence Pugh who hit the ring in her role as Paige in the upcoming movie,, which co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, and Jack Lowden with Stephen Merchant directing.So now we have the first images of Pugh in the role of Paige, and she more than looks the part. She's even holding up a replica of the then-Divas Championship, which Paige won on her first night on the main roster. In fact, the scene appears to be from that very moment because wrestler Thea Trinidad is there in the role of AJ Lee.Here's a synopsis for the film which centers on Paige and her family of professional wrestlers...Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.I wonder if there will be someone to play Alberto Del Rio?