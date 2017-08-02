2/08/2017
First Trailer For Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled' With Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, & Kirsten Dunst
Sofia Coppola's last film was 2013's The Bling Ring and...look, that's just too long of a wait. Fortunately, her next movie is coming up this summer and it's a highly anticipated remake of The Beguiled, the 1971 southern thriller that starred Clint Eastwood. With a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, and Addison Riecke it holds a ton of promise, and the first trailer and images have arrived.
Based on the book by Thomas Cullinan, the film takes place at an isolated all-girls' school in Virginia during the Civil War. When a Union soldier arrives in need of help, his presence stirs up all kinds of emotions among the women, many that they are unprepared to deal with. Doesn't sound like the kind of project you'd expect from the director of Lost in Translation? Well, that's kind of the point. Here's what she told EW...
“I haven’t really done a genre film. It was fun to figure out how to approach that but still [keep the film] in my style, and to have this kind of beautiful, dreamy world that I like — but with a plot!"
She goes on to add...“The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women. So for me, it’s very universal, but it’s in this exotic setting of the Southern gentility.”
The Beguiled opens June 22nd.