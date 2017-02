First Look At Shane Black's 'The Predator' Cast, R-Rating Confirmed!

Partial cast... beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y February 20, 2017

And, just to be clear... PG-13 is for pussies. Spines bleed... a lot. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017

There's just something right about Shane Black working on amovie. His connection to the first movie is well-known by now, having worked on the script and elbowing his way into a role. But having those ties also means he may have been tempted to stay bound to the past, like bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger back to reprise his role. Well, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen, at least not according tostar Boyd Holbrook, who had this to say to We Got This Covered. ..So no more Dutch? I actually think that's the right way to go. It's been shown that Schwarzenegger's old roles don't have much value anymore (*cough* Terminator: Genisys *cough*), and the other films in the franchise didn't look backward so why should Black's? Plus he's got a pretty sweet cast who can more than hold their own. In fact, production kicking off today Black dropped this cast shot featuring Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, and Trevante Rhodes.will arrive in 2018, and don't worry it will definitely be R-Rated!