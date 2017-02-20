First Look At Shane Black's 'The Predator' Cast, R-Rating Confirmed!

There's just something right about Shane Black working on a Predator movie. His connection to the first movie is well-known by now, having worked on the script and elbowing his way into a role. But having those ties also means he may have been tempted to stay bound to the past, like bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger back to reprise his role. Well, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen, at least not according to The Predator star Boyd Holbrook, who had this to say to We Got This Covered...
“I’m currently working on Predator. It’s not a sequel; Shane Black has made something totally new, somehow keeping within the realm of Predator [while also being] absolutely new in terms of the story that we’re talking about today, and rooted in something real. It’s real fresh. I don’t think you’re going to see Schwarzenegger. It would kind of make it a gimmick. It’s horror, science-fiction and a western.”
So no more Dutch? I actually think that's the right way to go. It's been shown that Schwarzenegger's old roles don't have much value anymore (*cough* Terminator: Genisys *cough*), and the other films in the franchise didn't look backward so why should Black's? Plus he's got a pretty sweet cast who can more than hold their own. In fact, production kicking off today Black dropped this cast shot featuring Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, and Trevante Rhodes.
Partial cast... beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y— Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017
The Predator will arrive in 2018, and don't worry it will definitely be R-Rated!
And, just to be clear... PG-13 is for pussies. Spines bleed... a lot.— Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017