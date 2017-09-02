2/09/2017
First Look At Elle Fanning In Haifaa al-Mansour's 'Mary Shelley'
It's nearly impossible to avoid Elle Fanning she has so many projects going on. Just a few days ago we saw her in the trailer for Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, and it's just one of many films she has coming up. And one that been very promising right from the start was A Storm in the Stars, the latest from Wadjda director Haifaa al-Mansour. As it looks for a distributor at the Berlin Film Festival, the first images have arrived and of course Fanning is the centerpiece.
Newly retitled Mary Shelley, the film stars Fanning as the famous "Frankenstein" author, and it explores the 18-year-old writer's tumultuous love affair with poet Percy Shelley. Douglas Booth plays Shelley, while Bel Powley, Tom Sturridge, and Maisie Williams make for a strong group of co-stars.
Keep an eye on this one as I suspect it will be picked up soon.