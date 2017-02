First 'Logan' Clip Finds Hugh Jackman In A Standoff

Last night 2 0th Century Fox dropped a huge Super Bowl spot for Logan , so you'd think they would want to sit back and chill on the promos for a while. Not so much. Today comes the first clip from Hugh Jackman's final turn as the X-Man, at least until Ryan Reynolds convinces him to return for a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover. Come on, you know it'll happen.This scene finds Logan, and whoever Eriq La Salle is playing, squaring off against a handful of locals. Of course they are spoiling for a fight, not realizing the guy they're threatening is a mutant with a healing factor that makes fighting him super unfair. He may be old and retired from superheroics, but come on Wolvie, pick on somebody your own size.hits theaters on March 3rd.