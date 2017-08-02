Find Inner Piece In First Trailer For 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'









Featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peńa and Zach Woods, the film is based on the popular LEGO toyline inspired by ninja martial arts action. Franco voices Lloyd, the green ninja, who must team up with other ninja and Sensei Wu (Chan) to defeat his deadbeat Dad, the warlord Garmadon. All of the offbeat meta humor we've come to expect is here. My only concern is that the action looks exactly like The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie, which is to just throw an array of massive vehicles on the screen and see what happens. It's not terribly creative, so I hope there's more to it than appearances suggest. I'd hope that a movie based on the mystical fighting arts would be more unique.





The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd.



