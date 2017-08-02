2/08/2017

Find Inner Piece In First Trailer For 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'

When is a franchise not just a franchise? When it spawns multiple franchises, and that's what The LEGO Movie did a couple of years ago. Not only are is Warner Bros. giving us an eventual sequel to that film, but they are building, brick by brick, an entire universe of movies. This weekend brings The LEGO Batman Movie, and later down the line is Jason Segel's Billion Brick Race. But later this year the LEGO-verse literally kicks into a whole new direction with The LEGO Ninjago Movie, and after debuting some new images yesterday the first trailer is here.

Featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peńa and Zach Woods, the film is based on the popular LEGO toyline inspired by ninja martial arts action. Franco voices Lloyd, the green ninja, who must team up with other ninja and Sensei Wu (Chan) to defeat his deadbeat Dad, the warlord Garmadon. All of the offbeat meta humor we've come to expect is here. My only concern is that the action looks exactly like The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie, which is to just throw an array of massive vehicles on the screen and see what happens. It's not terribly creative, so I hope there's more to it than appearances suggest. I'd hope that a movie based on the mystical fighting arts would be more unique.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd. 

 