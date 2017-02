'Fate of the Furious' Runtime Rumored to Near 3 Hours

How many times is Vin Diesel going to talk about how he doesn't have friends, he has family in the upcoming? Well, how many times can you say some iteration of that over 160 minutes?Because that is allegedly, according to The Playlist , pulling from Romanian website Cinemarx, how long the eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise could last. Oh, and guess what -- that's how long the film is listed to be on IMDb, too . TWO HOURS AND FORTY MINUTES.If true, that makesthe longest film in the franchise, and that is a lot of Vin Diesel pouting while doing Charlize Theron's evil, white-girl-dreadlocked hacker's bidding.On the other hand, two hours and forty minutes of Dwayne Johnson angrily glaring at said Diesel? I could watch 160 minutes of that, no problem.If you've somehow missed a trailer ofalready, have a look at the film's latest spot from the Super Bowl below. Now imagine that going on for roughly 159 more minutes and tell me how you really feel.hits theaters on April 14, 2017.