'Fate of the Furious' Runtime Rumored to Near 3 Hours

How many times is Vin Diesel going to talk about how he doesn't have friends, he has family in the upcoming The Fate of the Furious? Well, how many times can you say some iteration of that over 160 minutes?
The Playlist, pulling from Romanian website Cinemarx, how long the eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise could last. Oh, and guess what -- that's how long the film is listed to be on IMDb, too. TWO HOURS AND FORTY MINUTES.
If true, that makes The Fate of the Furious the longest film in the franchise, and that is a lot of Vin Diesel pouting while doing Charlize Theron's evil, white-girl-dreadlocked hacker's bidding.
If you've somehow missed a trailer of The Fate of the Furious already, have a look at the film's latest spot from the Super Bowl below. Now imagine that going on for roughly 159 more minutes and tell me how you really feel.
The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14, 2017.