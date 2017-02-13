2/13/2017
'Eyes Of My Mother' Director Lands Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, And Laia Costa For 'Piercing'
I came late to the party of Nicolas Pesce's austere, black & white horror The Eyes of My Mother. I missed it at Sundance last year when it earned some top review from genre aficionados, and it sorta breezed through here theatrically before I could check it out. But since catching up with it late in December it's been a film that has stuck with me. And apparently it stuck with other people in high places because Pesce's already wrapped on his next film, which has his starriest cast yet.
Pesce assembled a great group led by Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott (James White), and Laia Costa (Victoria, Newness) to lead the psychological thriller, Piercing. They're joined by Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Maria Dizzia, and Marin Ireland (Hell or High Water). The film is based on Ryu Murakami's 1994 book, and stars Abbott as a husband who goes on a business trip with plans to kill an unsuspecting prostitute, only to have his plot foiled by a mysterious call girl played by Wasikowska, leading to a pulsating game of cat and mouse.
Whoa. Wasikowska's always a great get, but I'm really excited about the additions of Abbott and Costa who are two of the brightest young stars working today. Something tells me we'll see this at next year's Sundance, and if it is I'll be first in line to see it. [Variety]