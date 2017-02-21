Emma Watson Sings A Familiar Song In New 'Beauty And The Beast' Clip

The press tour has kicked off for Disney's live-action, and to celebrate they've released the first official clip. And this was a very strategic clip indeed, as it shows Emma Watson's musical chops in the film's opening musical number. Those who recall the song "Belle" from the classic animated movie will recognize just how faithful director Bill Condon is to it, particularly in the way it has been staged. It doesn't hurt that Watson seems like a perfect fit for Belle.At only a minute in length we don't get to see the full number, but I assume this version will also introduce the movie's villain, Gaston, played by Luke Evans.What this clip also does is show what a departure this will be from Disney's most recent remakes.anddidn't have any musical numbers at all whileonly kept the most notable ones. Clearly there will be a lot more inwhen it opens on March 17th.