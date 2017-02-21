2/21/2017
Emma Watson Sings A Familiar Song In New 'Beauty And The Beast' Clip
The press tour has kicked off for Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, and to celebrate they've released the first official clip. And this was a very strategic clip indeed, as it shows Emma Watson's musical chops in the film's opening musical number. Those who recall the song "Belle" from the classic animated movie will recognize just how faithful director Bill Condon is to it, particularly in the way it has been staged. It doesn't hurt that Watson seems like a perfect fit for Belle.
At only a minute in length we don't get to see the full number, but I assume this version will also introduce the movie's villain, Gaston, played by Luke Evans.
What this clip also does is show what a departure this will be from Disney's most recent remakes. Pete's Dragon and Cinderella didn't have any musical numbers at all while The Jungle Book only kept the most notable ones. Clearly there will be a lot more in Beauty and the Beast when it opens on March 17th.