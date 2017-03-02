2/03/2017
Emma Roberts Unleashes Prep School Horrors In Trailer For 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'
So almost a year ago we received a trailer for a horror movie titled February, and it was interesting for starring Emma Roberts, Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka, and Sing Street's Lucy Boynton. Obviously A24 saw something in it, too, which is why picked up distribution. But here we are all this time later and the film is finally coming out, albeit with the brand new title of The Blackcoat's Daughter.
It also has a far superior promo than the one from a year ago. The film takes place at a boarding school where two girls are brought together by strange paranormal events. Osgood Perkins wrote and directed, with Dexter's James Remar adding to the movie's creep factor. Here is the synopsis, which reveals that the story is split between two parallel narratives:
A deeply atmospheric and terrifying new horror film, THE BLACKCOAT’S DAUGHTER centers on Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story—that of Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force. The movie suspensefully builds to the moment when the two stories will finally intersect, setting the stage for a shocking and unforgettable climax.
The Blackcoat's Daughter opens May 13th, but DirecTV users can check it out early on February 16th.