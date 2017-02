Emma Roberts Unleashes Prep School Horrors In Trailer For 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'

So almost a year ago we received a trailer for a horror movie titled February , and it was interesting for starring Emma Roberts,'s Kiernan Shipka, and Sing Street's Lucy Boynton. Obviously A24 saw something in it, too, which is why picked up distribution. But here we are all this time later and the film is finally coming out, albeit with the brand new title ofIt also has a far superior promo than the one from a year ago. The film takes place at a boarding school where two girls are brought together by strange paranormal events. Osgood Perkins wrote and directed, with's James Remar adding to the movie's creep factor. Here is the synopsis, which reveals that the story is split between two parallel narratives:opens May 13th, but DirecTV users can check it out early on February 16th.