Dwayne Johnson To Produce And Cameo In Film On WWE Superstar, Paige

It's unfortunate that my favorite female WWE superstar, Paige, hasn't been seen on TV since last summer, but a combination of injuries and personal issues have kept her off the air. Hopefully that will change soon because Paige is not only extremely talented in the ring, but she has a incredible story. And that story, which involves her family's background in the world of professional wrestling, is about to become a new movie produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Pfft! What's he know about wrestling?! Deadline reports Johnson will produce and cameo in, a comedy-drama written and directed bystar, Stephen Merchant, who is basing it on the Channel 4 documentary of the same name. An oft-told story about Paige is how she was a wrestler before she was even born. Her mother, who was also a professional wrestler, battled in the ring without knowing she was pregnant. Anecdotes like this will likely be part of the film, as well. Here's a synopsis:Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.Rising star Florence Pugh () will play Paige, with Jack Lowden as her brother Zack, plus Lena Headey and Nick Frost as their parents.Hopefully this gets going soon enough for WWE to hype the crap out of it on Raw and Smackdown?