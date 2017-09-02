Dwayne Johnson To Produce And Cameo In Film On WWE Superstar, Paige

It's unfortunate that my favorite female WWE superstar, Paige, hasn't been seen on TV since last summer, but a combination of injuries and personal issues have kept her off the air. Hopefully that will change soon because Paige is not only extremely talented in the ring, but she has a incredible story. And that story, which involves her family's background in the world of professional wrestling, is about to become a new movie produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Pfft! What's he know about wrestling?!
Deadline reports Johnson will produce and cameo in Fighting with my Family, a comedy-drama written and directed by The Office star, Stephen Merchant, who is basing it on the Channel 4 documentary of the same name. An oft-told story about Paige is how she was a wrestler before she was even born. Her mother, who was also a professional wrestler, battled in the ring without knowing she was pregnant. Anecdotes like this will likely be part of the film, as well. Here's a synopsis:
Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.
Rising star Florence Pugh (The Falling) will play Paige, with Jack Lowden as her brother Zack, plus Lena Headey and Nick Frost as their parents.
Hopefully this gets going soon enough for WWE to hype the crap out of it on Raw and Smackdown?
Our @sevenbucksprod welcomes to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast these two amazing actors. The brilliant/Bad Ass @iamlenaheadey and another Brit who's often mistaken as my twin, the genius @FriedGold (Nick Frost). Excited about these roles because Lena and Nick are playing Julia and Ricky - @realpaigewwe's mom and dad. Both Paige and myself are 3rd generation performers with a long history in the unique and crazy world of pro wrestling. Both our families made bones on the circuit by promoting small gritty wrestling shows to make a buck (my grandmother was the first ever female wrestling promoter in the early 80's and to say that she was "hard core" is an understatement). Ricky and Julia have that hard core DNA too - they do what they gotta do to get the job done. And in the end it always comes down to taking care of your family at all costs. Very cool to see so many brilliant actors respond to our script. Our writer/director Stephen Merchant did a fantastic job and I'm excited to work with him again. We worked together in The Tooth Fairy. He was an asshole then and things haven't changed. #FightingWithMyFamily #LenaHeadey #NickFrost