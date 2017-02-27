2/27/2017
Drax Snacks In Teaser For Tomorrow's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Trailer!
Over the weekend we learned that a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would be arriving tomorrow, but even if you didn't already know that you'd know right now. Why? Because Marvel has dropped this brief teaser that tells you so.
There's not much to this one but it's still pretty funny. The 30-second spot features Dave Bautista's Drax enjoying a snack, which really seems to irk Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). I'm eager to see this scene in full context.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.