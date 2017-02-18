Disney Casts Donald Glover And James Earl Jones For ‘The Lion King’ Remake

Disney is continuing on with their live action remakes. They have already completed remakes of such classics as Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Pete’s Dragon. Next month Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters as well. They are already preparing for other adaptations in the works including remakes of such classics as Mulan, Dumbo, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin. Another enduring classic that will be remade soon is the 1994 film The Lion King.
Director Jon Favreau, who directed last year’s remake of The Jungle Book will be helming the remake of The Lion King and took to social media to announce who will be playing Simba and Mufasa in the upcoming production.
I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba pic.twitter.com/wUYKixMBJI— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
Glover has been on a roll recently. Winning the Golden Globe for this year’s Atlanta for both Best Comedy and Best Comedy Actor as well as Producers Guild of America Awards for the outstanding show. Glover will also star in the upcoming Untitled Han Solo Star Wars film. He also is a Grammy Nominated rapped under the pseudonym "Childish Gambino." James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa from the original Lion King film.Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
The upcoming film will be CGI, similar to The Jungle Book remake that Jon Favreau directed last year. Both Glover and Jones will provide voice work for their character. No official release date has yet been given for The Lion King.