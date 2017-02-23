'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' Teaser Reveals An All-New Cast

Uh, there's a new '' movie coming out? You coulda fooled me! To be fair I've quite enjoyed the three previous adaptations of Jeff Kinney's school-aged novels, which have earned over $200M and don't cost hardly a thing. But this one,, is bringing in an all-new cast, and it's going to take some getting used to.This one stars Jason Drucker as poor put-upon Greg Heffley with Charlie Wright as his older brother Rodrick, Jason Asztalos as Rowley, and Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott as Greg's parents. The film finds the family going on a road trip to attend grandma's 90th birthday and running into a ton of problems, while Greg secretly plots to become famous at a convention.David Bowers is back directing his third of these movies, so at least there's some continuity there. Otherwise I'm not sold on this yet, although I do kinda like mom-style Silverstone.opens May 19th.