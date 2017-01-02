Denis Villeneuve Confirmed To Direct 'Dune' Reboot

Arrival director Denis Villeneuve had long expressed a desire to bring Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic Dune back to the big screen, and last December it appeared he was on the verge of getting his wish. But you know how things go in Hollywood; a few weeks pass and nothing happens and projects stall out. Well, that's not going to happen this time.
Herbert's son Brian has confirmed on Twitter that Villeneuve will direct what he calls the "DUNE series film project". In short, FRANCHISE! So you can expect multiple books based on the epic source material, which shouldn't be a surprise since Legendary bought the film and TV rights a year ago. Expect them to maximize it to its full potential.
There's still a long way to go on this and much that needs to be figured out. Villeneuve will be busy with Blade Runner 2049 for a while, which should allow time to find just the right screenwriter.
It's official -- Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project.— Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) February 1, 2017