'Deadpool' Sequel Enlists Some Help From 'The Martian' Writer, Drew Goddard

Usually when a big studio superhero movie loses its director there's weeks or months of upheaval. Just look at what's going on right now with Warner Bros. and The Batman. But you didn't get any of that after Tim Miller exited Deadpool 2 under a cloud of "creative differences", and that's because 20th Century Fox quickly replaced him with fan-favorite John Wick co-director, David Leitch. Uh, possible step up? So the ball keeps rolling forward, and now the highly anticipated sequel has added another fun piece to the equation.
According to Collider, who seem to have the inside track on writers boarding comic book movies, Drew Goddard has joined Deadpool 2 as a consultant, helping out Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese on the screenplay. Goddard's fanboy credentials are sick, having co-written and directed The Cabin in the Woods, he wrote The Martian, Cloverfield, developed Marvel's Daredevil series before dropping out, and had a Sinister Six movie working over at Sony before they rebooted everything. But in case you're worried that Wernick and Reese's voice will get overshadowed, Ryan Reynolds says you gots to chill like EPMD...
.@RhettReese and Paul Wernick are still very much writing the screenplay. They're the heartbeat of the whole operation. https://t.co/7XyZvUlUSi— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 23, 2017