2/08/2017
David Fincher Still Interested In Directing 'World War Z' Sequel
A sequel to Brad Pitt's World War Z has been in the cards ever since the troubled first film made over $500M worldwide. But despite Paramount wanting it to happen, nothing has been shot, there's no director on board since J.A. Bayona left, and now it doesn't even have a release date. So where does the project stand as of right now?
I left this out of the prior post on the subject because it all seemed so speculative, but THR is now saying that David Fincher is still "very creatively interested" in directing the zombie movie, thanks to a script he liked from writer, Dennis Kelly. Remember, Fincher and Kelly were supposed to team up on a version of Utopia for HBO before the network axed it. Pitt and Fincher have worked together multiple times; on Fight Club, Seven, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, so it stands to reason they'd want to do so again. Pitt's involvement is probably the only way Fincher would jump into the middle of a franchise again.
Budget apparently isn't an issue, which is saying something because it usually is when Fincher is involved. And the last movie's costs soared thanks to multiple rewrites and reshoots to fix the movie's ending. Fincher can do the sequel for even less money, but Paramount are being slow to pull the trigger despite the director being interested for some time now. Currently they are eyeing a 2018 or 2019 release, which is like saying nothing at all, if you think about it. If they were to push it into 2020 there's a good chance nobody will care. I would argue any buzz for World War Z 2 vanished long before now.