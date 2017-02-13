2/13/2017
Dave Bautista Enters 'Hotel Artemis', Anya Taylor-Joy May Join 'The Sea Change', Alice Eve Signs 'The Pre-Nup'
Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista has joined Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis, the directorial debut of Drew Pearce. The sci-fi thriller follows a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles' worst criminals, only to learn that one of her patients is there to kill another. Add this to what is a full slate for Bautista. Obviously he'll be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will reunite with the team again for Avengers: Infinity War. He also starred opposite Brittany Snow in Bushwick, which premiered a few weeks ago at Sundance. And he's also part of the Blade Runner 2049 cast.
Veteran actress Kristin Scott Thomas is putting together her directorial debut, an adaptation of Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel, The Sea Change. Thomas will take a role herself, but she's also looking to bring on Anya Taylor-Joy, who can be seen right now in the hit thriller, Split; and Kingsman: The Secret Service's Mark Strong. Adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the romantic drama centers on a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love, and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel (Strong) is a successful London playwright, married to the complex and witty Lillian (Thomas) for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice (Taylor-Joy). Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is thrown upside down.
Jonathan Lynn (My Cousin Vinny) has cast Alice Eve, Emile Hirsch, Vanessa Hudgens, Hugh Bonneville, David Koechner, and Sebastian Maniscalco in rom-com, The Pre-Nup. Lynn will write and direct the story of an American investment banker who asks his soon-to-be wife to sign a pre-nup, only to have her angrily refuse and start making demands of her own. This'll be Lynn's first movie in six years, but he hasn't done anything of serious note since 2003's The Fighting Temptations. That was long enough ago it wasn't totally crazy to have Beyoncé starring with Cuba Gooding Jr.