Dave Bautista Enters 'Hotel Artemis', Anya Taylor-Joy May Join 'The Sea Change', Alice Eve Signs 'The Pre-Nup'

's Dave Bautista has joined Jodie Foster in, the directorial debut of Drew Pearce. The sci-fi thriller follows a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles' worst criminals, only to learn that one of her patients is there to kill another. Add this to what is a full slate for Bautista. Obviously he'll be back forand will reunite with the team again for. He also starred opposite Brittany Snow in, which premiered a few weeks ago at Sundance. And he's also part of thecast.Veteran actress Kristin Scott Thomas is putting together her directorial debut, an adaptation of Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel,. Thomas will take a role herself, but she's also looking to bring on Anya Taylor-Joy, who can be seen right now in the hit thriller,; andMark Strong. Adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the romantic drama centers on a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love, and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel (Strong) is a successful London playwright, married to the complex and witty Lillian (Thomas) for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice (Taylor-Joy). Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is thrown upside down.Jonathan Lynn () has cast Alice Eve, Emile Hirsch, Vanessa Hudgens, Hugh Bonneville, David Koechner, and Sebastian Maniscalco in rom-com,. Lynn will write and direct the story of an American investment banker who asks his soon-to-be wife to sign a pre-nup, only to have her angrily refuse and start making demands of her own. This'll be Lynn's first movie in six years, but he hasn't done anything of serious note since 2003'sThat was long enough ago it wasn't totally crazy to have Beyoncé starring with Cuba Gooding Jr.