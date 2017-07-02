Danny Rand Is A Lone Survivor In Trailer For Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Series

I'll be honest with you, I'm having a tough time getting pumped up for Iron Fist. Despite the character's origins in the Marvel Comics, the series just doesn't seem to have the grit and street-level aesthetic that, andhad. Plus, the whole "billionaire returns home after years away and fights crime with masterful kung fu" is something I can get from. So it'll take some time for me, and perhaps more awesome trailers like this one.Finn Jones dons the karate slippers of Iron Fist aka Danny Rand, and he'll be joined by Rosario Dawson as the ubiquitous Claire Temple, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Carrie-Anne Moss the returning Jeri Hogarth, plus David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey. And you know at some point he'll bump into his buddies in thebefore their upcoming crossover.Here's the series synopsis:hits Netflix on March 17th.