2/07/2017
Danny Rand Is A Lone Survivor In Trailer For Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Series
I'll be honest with you, I'm having a tough time getting pumped up for Iron Fist. Despite the character's origins in the Marvel Comics, the series just doesn't seem to have the grit and street-level aesthetic that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage had. Plus, the whole "billionaire returns home after years away and fights crime with masterful kung fu" is something I can get from Arrow. So it'll take some time for me, and perhaps more awesome trailers like this one.
Finn Jones dons the karate slippers of Iron Fist aka Danny Rand, and he'll be joined by Rosario Dawson as the ubiquitous Claire Temple, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Carrie-Anne Moss the returning Jeri Hogarth, plus David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey. And you know at some point he'll bump into his buddies in the Defenders before their upcoming crossover.
Here's the series synopsis:
Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.
Iron Fist hits Netflix on March 17th.