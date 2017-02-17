Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Channing Tatum In First 'Logan Lucky' Image

Steven Soderbergh has never had trouble assembling all-star casts, but for his big comeback movie? He's definitely dialed up everyone in the Rolodex, and now we're getting a first look at three of its biggest stars.Daniel Craig is front and center in this image from the film, with Adam Driver and Channing Tatum in the background. If they all look like they are robbin' the joint, that's probably because they are. The film centers on the Logan brothers who set out to pull off an elaborate heist during the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, and Brian Gleeson co-star. Damn.open August 18th.