Daisy Ridley Won't Give Up 'The Last Jedi' Spoilers To Josh Gad's Celebrity Friends

Let's keep it real; if we were friends with Daisy Ridley and working with her day in and day out, we'd bug the shit out of her for Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. We would. So you can hardly blame her Murder On the Orient Express co-star Josh Gad for trying...repeatedly. After multiple tries going solo, Gad broke out the big guns to try and break Daisy's will. It's better to not spoil all of the celebrities who pop up here (especially the last one!), but they're all dying for any small tidbit and Daisy has been a good sport going along with all of this. Check out the videos below!
This has been a battle of attrition. #daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others.