Daisy Ridley Won't Give Up 'The Last Jedi' Spoilers To Josh Gad's Celebrity Friends

‪I enlisted help today in my quest to get the truth from #DaisyRidley #LastJedi #DontRunFromYourFateDaisy #DameJediKnight‬

Had a follow-up conversation with Daisy Ridley on set today. Tried to apologize for #StarWars #TheLastJedi sneak attack last week. Suffice it to say, it didn't go well.

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi

Let's keep it real; if we were friends with Daisy Ridley and working with her day in and day out, we'd bug the shit out of her forspoilers. We would. So you can hardly blame herco-star Josh Gad for trying...repeatedly. After multiple tries going solo, Gad broke out the big guns to try and break Daisy's will. It's better to not spoil all of the celebrities who pop up here (especially the last one!), but they're all dying for any small tidbit and Daisy has been a good sport going along with all of this. Check out the videos below!