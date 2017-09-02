'Clerks' And 'Mallrats' Sequels Are Dead, But Jay And Silent Bob Are Back

While the last few years have seen Kevin Smith indulge in more experimental comedies, he's always kept an eye towards a return to the View Askew universe. Unfortunately, nothing ever seems to happen. He got serious about making Clerks 3, then you kinda stopped hearing about that as he moved on to Mallrats sequel which then became a Mallrats TV show, and even that hasn't gone anywhere. Now we know why. Both projects are apparently dead, and Smith has turned his focus towards a reboot of his popular stoner duo, Jay and Silent Bob.
Smith revealed on Instagram that he's now writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which naturally will star him and Jason Mewes...
“Sadly, ‘Clerks III’ can’t happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a ‘#Mallrat’s movie instead… which also didn’t happen because it turned into a ‘#Mallrats’ series. I’ve pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far. Mind you, I’m not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?).”
“All last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ – a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old “Bluntman & Chronic Movie” they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces! And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer! Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you’re patient and malleable.”
Let's see how this goes. The problem with Smith's other properties is that the rights were owned by others, which made green lighting sequels difficult. That's not an issue with Jay and Silent Bob, and if Smith is really moving as quickly on this as he seems to be then the film should happen soon. He added...
“But I DO own #jayandsilentbob. So while I love playing with someone else’s new toys, I’m getting eager to play with my old toys again in the inter-connected View Askewniverse I spent the first half of my career creating.”
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is my favorite of all Smith's movies. Not only must he have been stoned out of his mind writing it, but I think all of the stars who made cameos must have been high, too. Hopefully he can round some of them up again (lookin' at you, Affleck!) to make this truly feel like a homecoming.
