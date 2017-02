'Clerks' And 'Mallrats' Sequels Are Dead, But Jay And Silent Bob Are Back

pic.twitter.com/ThvI7G6skY My next flick will star @JayMewes and is entitled JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT. All info thus far is here: https://t.co/SxqdZHIhHk February 9, 2017

While the last few years have seen Kevin Smith indulge in more experimental comedies, he's always kept an eye towards a return to the View Askew universe. Unfortunately, nothing ever seems to happen. He got serious about making, then you kinda stopped hearing about that as he moved on tosequel which then became aTV show, and even that hasn't gone anywhere. Now we know why. Both projects are apparently dead, and Smith has turned his focus towards a reboot of his popular stoner duo, Jay and Silent Bob.Smith revealed on Instagram that he's now writing, which naturally will star him and Jason Mewes...Let's see how this goes. The problem with Smith's other properties is that the rights were owned by others, which made green lighting sequels difficult. That's not an issue with Jay and Silent Bob, and if Smith is really moving as quickly on this as he seems to be then the film should happen soon. He added... Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is my favorite of all Smith's movies. Not only must he have been stoned out of his mind writing it, but I think all of the stars who made cameos must have been high, too. Hopefully he can round some of them up again (lookin' at you, Affleck!) to make this truly feel like a homecoming.