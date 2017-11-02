Cinema Royale: Valentine's Day Ain't Just For 'Fifty Shades Darker'



The mission for this episode of Cinema Royale? To help you decide what to see on Valentine's Day. Guys, how much will she hate you for dragging her to see John Wick: Chapter 2 ? "But it's got Keanu!", you'll plead desperately. That might work. Ladies, how much will he hate you for making him endure Fifty Shades Darker ? Probably a lot, unless you re-enact key scenes later at home. Parents....how much money will you spend on toys after The LEGO Batman Movie ? Hint: TOO MUCH!

Hannah Buchdahl of chickflix.net and Cinema Clash Online joins me in guiding you cinematically through the most heart-warming of holidays. Plus, there's a new director on The Batman, Kevin Smith's cooking up something new, and much more!