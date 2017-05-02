From the looks of this teaser the minds behind Stranger Things know full well that the nostalgia factor helped this awesome show become a smash hit. They've doubled down on that uncanny 80's feel complete with a period Eggo commercial and those awesome Ghostbusters outfits we all saw the boys where in that first image that was released. You'll have to let this satiate you for a bit, as season 2 doesn't come out until Halloween but thanks to that awesome binge-friendly release structure we won't have to wait any longer then that to see what the whole season has to offer.
2/05/2017
Check Out The Super Bowl Spot for 'Stranger Things 2'
