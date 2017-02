Charlize Theron's Next Film Is On A 'Need To Know' Basis

As if Charlize Theron doesn't have enough to do leading Vin Diesel by the nose for nearly three hours in Fate of the Furious , she's also got a ton of projects coming up. Think that'll stop the Oscar winner from adding one more? Deadline reports Theron will produce and star in, a spy thriller based on Karen Cleveland's upcoming book.The film finds Theron as a married mom and CIA analyst who unleashes an unexpected danger upon her family while investigating a Russian sleeper cell. This is interesting because Cleveland works for the CIA herself, and the book, which doesn't even have a publisher yet, has taken Hollywood by storm.Add this to Theron's crowded slate which includes this summer's David Leitch-directed spy movie,; her reunion with Jason Reitman for; andwith Nash Edgerton.