2/23/2017
Charlize Theron's 'The Coldest City' Gets A New Title, Bombshell First Poster, And SXSW Debut
Charlize Theron's next big summer film, The Coldest City, is undergoing a major change. The MI6 spy thriller from Deadpool 2 and John Wick director David Leitch has been retitled Atomic Blonde, and the above poster was released which fits that new title perfectly.
The film co-stars James McAvoy, Til Schweiger, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman, and Sofia Boutella, with Kurt Johnstad (300) adapting the popular Oni Press graphic novel. Theron plays elite British spy Lorraine Broughton who must retrieve a priceless dossier and get it out of a destabilized Berlin with the help of an embedded station chief.
The film will have its world premiere next month at SXSW, then hit theaters on July 28th.