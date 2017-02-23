Charlize Theron's 'The Coldest City' Gets A New Title, Bombshell First Poster, And SXSW Debut

Charlize Theron's next big summer film,, is undergoing a major change. The MI6 spy thriller fromanddirector David Leitch has been retitled, and the above poster was released which fits that new title perfectly.The film co-stars James McAvoy, Til Schweiger, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman, and Sofia Boutella, with Kurt Johnstad () adapting the popular Oni Press graphic novel. Theron plays elite British spy Lorraine Broughton who must retrieve a priceless dossier and get it out of a destabilized Berlin with the help of an embedded station chief.The film will have its world premiere next month at SXSW, then hit theaters on July 28th.