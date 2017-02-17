2/17/2017
Cary Fukunaga To Direct Movie About The Atomic Bombing Of Hiroshima
We've had to wait a while for Cary Fukunaga to get back behind the camera after Beasts of No Nation, but at least he has a number of options on the table. Currently he's attached to Alexander Dumas film The Black Count, the Netflix series Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and a Napoleon project for HBO that originated with Stanley Kubrick. And now you can add another feature to the list, and it's one I think is coming at a very scary time.
Fukunaga has agreed to direct an adaptation of Stephen Walker's non-fiction book on the atomic bomb, Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima. Penned by Hossein Amini (Drive), it looks at the weeks leading up to the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima that killed over 300,000 people, helped end WWII, and ushered in the atomic age.
Given that we have a President who seems to be edging us closer to WWIII and has no respect for national security (The dude with the nuclear football is taking public photos, ya'll!) a book about the atomic bomb is not something we need right now. Maybe Fukunaga will sit on this one for a while and will revisit it when things are calmer? [Deadline]