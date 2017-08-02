2/08/2017
Brad Pitt Eyes James Gray's Sci-Fi Film, 'Ad Astra'
Things are finally falling into place for James Gray's first big move to sci-fi, Ad Astra, which he's been planning for years. While it looked like production was on the verge of beginning last year, the situation didn't quite work out and the delay has opened up the door for Gray to finally work with Brad Pitt, who has long been a champion of his work.
According to Deadline, all of the recent delays surrounding World War Z 2 have made it possible for Pitt to star in Ad Astra. Pitt would play a slightly autistic space engineer who sets off on a one-way mission to Neptune to find out why his father's journey to find intelligent life there failed twenty years earlier. The film had been set up at Paramount but appears headed to New Regency, as long as the budget stays reasonable.
The pairing makes sense if you remember that Pitt was originally cast as the lead in Gray's upcoming The Lost City of Z, and he's still on board as a producer. He was also attached to Gray's assassin flick. The Gray Man.