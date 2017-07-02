Awesome Japanese 'Kong: Skull Island' Poster Is Packed With Monsters

Legendary is killin' it with their Kong: Skull Island promos. They've got some of the best trailers out there right now, and even the posters are fire, like the recent homage to Apocalypse Now. And now there's another great one-sheet, done in the style of Japanese kaiju movies, perfect for the film's Japanese release on March 25th.. Even director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was hyped up about it, tweeting...
Can we talk about how great our Japanese Kaiju poster is? pic.twitter.com/BsIF0S4mH9— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) February 7, 2017
I know they're doing a Godzilla vs.Kong crossover, but can we possibly get Pacific Rim thrown in there, too? Imagine how killer those posters would be.
Kong: Skull Island opens March 10th and stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary and John C. Reilly. Kong: Skull Island opens here on March 10th.