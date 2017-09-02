2/09/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'A United Kingdom' Starring David Oyelowo And Rosamund Pike
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of A United Kingdom, starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike, directed by Amma Asante (Belle).
SYNOPSIS: A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940’s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.
The screening takes place on Monday, February 13th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you would like to attend, simply register at the Fox Searchlight ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. Enjoy the show!
A United Kingdom opens February 17th.