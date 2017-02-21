2/21/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'Table 19' Starring Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, & More
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of the new comedy, Table 19, starring Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, Tony Revolori, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Lisa Kudrow, Wyatt Russell, and Amanda Crew.
SYNOPSIS: Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Anna Kendrick) - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the 'random' table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off the registry). As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships - and even a little romance - can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.
The screening takes place on Monday, February 27th at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:30pm. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Fox Searchlight ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does not guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Table 19 opens March 3rd.