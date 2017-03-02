2/03/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Starring Keanu Reeves
Yeah, I'm thinkin' he's back!! We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a free screening of John Wick: Chapter 2, the sequel to the groundbreaking action flick starring Keanu Reeves!
SYNOPSIS: In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 7th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Lionsgate ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that all screenings are first come first served, and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive at the theater early to ensure receiving a seat. This MIGHT be a popular screening, so better make it extra early.
John Wick: Chapter 2 opens February 10th.