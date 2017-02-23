2/23/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'Before I Fall' Starring Zoey Deutch
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Before I Fall, starring Zoey Deutch, Logan Miller, and Halston Sage, based on Lauren Oliver's novel.
SYNOPSIS: What if you had only one day to change absolutely everything? Samantha Kingston has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was. As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her--before she runs out of time for good.
The screening takes place on Saturday, February 25th at 12:00pm (Note the start time!) at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. Arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Before I Fall opens March 3rd.