2/03/2017
Anthony Hopkins Knows The Secret In 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Super Bowl Spot
"You want to know, don't you? Why they keep coming here...to Earth", Sir Anthony Hopkins grimly intones in the 30-second Super Bowl spot Michael Bay promised he'd deliver for Transformers: The Last Knight. There's still a longer version that will arrive on Sunday during the big game, but I doubt it can be quite as dark and gloomy as this one. And if it is, then hopefully they save it for the end of the game when everyone is too drunk to notice.
Hopkins's character seems to know more about the Transformers than any human alive, which makes all of those movies where scientists were trying to figure them out seem kinda pointless. Who is this guy, anyway? Turns out the planet is dying, but how that explains Optimus Prime's apparent change of heart and his journey through human history is still a mystery. Here's the synopsis, which sheds a little light on the situation...
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd.