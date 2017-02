Anthony Hopkins Knows The Secret In 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Super Bowl Spot

"You want to know, don't you? Why they keep coming here...to Earth", Sir Anthony Hopkins grimly intones in the 30-second Super Bowl spot Michael Bay promised he'd deliver for. There's still a longer version that will arrive on Sunday during the big game, but I doubt it can be quite as dark and gloomy as this one. And if it is, then hopefully they save it for the end of the game when everyone is too drunk to notice.Hopkins's character seems to know more about the Transformers than any human alive, which makes all of those movies where scientists were trying to figure them out seem kinda pointless. Who is this guy, anyway? Turns out the planet is dying, but how that explains Optimus Prime's apparent change of heart and his journey through human history is still a mystery. Here's the synopsis, which sheds a little light on the situation...opens June 23rd.