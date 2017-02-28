Anson Mount Cast As Black Bolt In Marvel's 'Inhumans' Series

Depending on how you look at it, the role of Black Bolt in Marvel'sis either the toughest or easiest to pull off. Y'see, Black Bolt is the king of the Inhuman royal family, but he also rarely speaks because his words can shatter mountains in half. I'm sure that as of right this moment Anson Mount thinks it's the best role in the world because he just scored it.Mount, who starred in AMC'sand some teen chick flicks when he was younger (his role inis particularly memorable for all the wrong reasons) has joined the series as what should be the lead. This makes him the second castmember after' Iwan Rheon who is playing Black Bolt's scheming brother, Maximus. The Inhuman race has already been introduced inbut this will be completely separate from that, although they are all still super-powered beings whose powers are triggered by exposure to the Terrigen Mists.Marvel is using a different release strategy forand it will be interesting to see how it works out. They plan to debut the opening two episodes in IMAX theaters with the rest of the 8-episode season on ABC.