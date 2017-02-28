2/28/2017
Anna Kendrick And Justin Timberlake Are Returning For 'Trolls 2'
Justin Timberlake was all over last weekend's Academy Awards ceremony, and you either dug his mugging for the camera or you didn't. He was there in support of Dreamworks' animated hit, Trolls, and to perform his Oscar-nominated track, "Can't Stop the Feeling". And while the song didn't win, $340M at the box office is more than enough reason for Dreamworks to get that feeling for a sequel.
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake have been confirmed to return for Trolls 2, which has now been officially announced with a release date and everything.
Can’t stop the feeling as the colorful, wondrous Trolls return for TROLLS 2, the follow-up to 2016’s breakout global hit about how far you’ll go for happiness… and how far you’ll go to get it back. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the new musical comedy-adventure from the creators of Shrek. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s TROLLS 2 will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2020.”
So don't be surprised if Timberlake is put in charge of the music again since it worked out so well last time. Otherwise we don't know who else is coming back, and that includes director Mike Mitchell who may be busy with The LEGO Movie 2.