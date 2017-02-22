2/22/2017
Angelina Jolie Eyes Two Acting Roles, Premieres 'First They Killed My Father'
We haven't seen Angelina Jolie in front of the camera since Beyond the Sea, a film she also directed. The past couple of years have shown a focus on her directing career, and even the acting roles she's been attached to, like Murder On the Orient Express, have fallen through. Now as she continues to work on her Netflix drama First They Killed My Father (more on that in a bit), Jolie is eyeing a big return to acting with two potential roles.
THR reports Jolie is mulling a Catherine the Great biopic, which would center on the Russian ruler's love with military leader and nobleman, Prince Grigory Potemkin. It's based on Simon Sebag Montefiore’s book Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair. The other project she's considering is based on Clare Mulley’s 2013 book The Spy Who Loved: The Secrets and Lives of Christine Granville. Granville was a Polish aristocrat who became one of Britain's most accomplished spies, leading James Bond creator Ian Fleming to base the Casino Royale character Vesper Lynd on her. Also in the mix for Jolie is Maleficent 2, and Universal's Bride of Frankenstein remake. They've been trying to get her to agree to that for a while now. There's also the chance Jolie directs an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2004 war novel Without Blood. She has also agreed to produce Disney's kiddie flick, The One and Only Ivan.
Meanwhile, Jolie isn't done behind the camera yet. She's just debuted in Cambodia her historical drama, First They Killed My Father, based on Loung Ung's memoir about her experiences during the horrifying Khmer Rouge regime that murdered nearly two million people. A new featurette reveals more footage and the depth of Jolie's commitment, including her son Maddox in the production. Netflix plans to release the film later this year during awards season.