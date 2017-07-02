2/07/2017
Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn Have A Wild Vacation In New Trailer For 'Snatched'
Despite boasting Amy Schumer and the long-awaited return of Goldie Hawn, the reaction to the first trailer for Snatched was split right down the middle. While the dream casting is great, it's going to be up to these two funny ladies plus writer Katie Dippold (The Heat) to prove this is more than just a broad, silly comedy about going on vacation with your mom. Maybe this latest trailer will do the trick.
The plus side is that Dippold's screenplays always have more going on than they appear, and director Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies, 50/50) is pretty good at using comedy to explore deeper themes. The film stars Schumer and Hawn as a mother/daughter duo who get more than they bargained for while on vacation in Ecuador. Here's the synopsis:
After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.
Snatched hits theaters on May 12th.